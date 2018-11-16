Finding ‘Christmas Wonderland’ space

We have some time off from Niswonger productions this weekend, although the VWHS Drama department is presenting their fall play on Friday and Saturday night. Catch their show, Little Women, at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets may be purchased in the Niswonger box office in advance or at the door.

With the school play this weekend, that means the next Niswonger production is Christmas Wonderland on Saturday, November 24, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, November 25, at 3 p.m. Believe it or not, this is Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving. We will be thick into the holiday season.

The Niswonger is already starting to a look a lot like Christmas, everywhere you go. Our Visual Arts Committee has been hard at work making the place look festive. And from what I have already seen, they have done a marvelous job! I can’t wait for you to see their creative and artistic handiwork. Thank you Linda Mechling and crew. They all work so hard to make it look lovely. We appreciate them so much!

Now, back to Christmas Wonderland. This show is so big that we have it booked for two performances. The production, cast, and crew are overwhelming. Our facility will present the show in an amazing way and you will love what you see and hear on stage! What you won’t see is everything back stage. There will be people, props, costumes, wardrobe, singers, dancers, and much more utilizing our small back stage space. It will be very close quarters for two days for our performers and crew.

This brings me to the point of why we are raising funds for a new addition to our back stage area. It will include two more dressing rooms, a production room, a laundry room (which you can bet will get used and appreciated), a room for wigs and wardrobe, and a large storage area for empty road cases. We can hardly wait to get this addition accomplished!

This addition will be located just to the south of our existing building, in the grassy areas between the sidewalks and the current building. The entire project is estimated to be around $1 million. We currently have raised 49 percent of what we need. If you would be so inclined to make a donation, we would be grateful. I would be happy to talk with you about any sized donation. We will be recognizing donors and would love to include you in that recognition.

Please remember that we have been promised $200,000 for the State of Ohio Facilities Commission if we can complete our project. We would like to start this spring if we can get the funds raised. You can always drop off a donation to the Niswonger Box Office, The Van Wert County Foundation or Chuck Koch (Koch Law Office) or Gary Taylor at Taylor’s Auto Sales.

Checks should be made out to Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation and notated Back Stage Annex contribution. You will receive a tax deductible letter and note of appreciation.

You have all been so supportive of Niswonger concerts and events over the past 12 years. This will take us into the future and raise the ability for us to offer our large production performers the physical space and amenities they are used to having and need.

Tickets are still available for excellent seats for Christmas Wonderland. We would be over capacity if we had booked just one performance, but with two, we can still offer some good seats for this magical production of Christmas Wonderland. The same thing goes for the Nutcracker. It’s been nearly five years since we last had the Nutcrackerand I know it’s on many people’s bucket list for their kids to enjoy at Christmas. This production is by the Ballet Theatre of Toledo, including live music with their pit orchestra.

Michael McDonald is next with his “Season of Peace” concert on December 8 and a few seats are still available. All is Calmis nearly sold out on December 16 as we finish off our Christmas season at the Niswonger.

Also, don’t forget the biennial presentation of Handel’s Messiah on December 9 at First United Methodist Church. The chorus, soloists, and orchestra are set and working diligently in preparation. This one starts at 7 pm and is underwritten by The Van Wert County Foundation. I invite you to include Jesus in His birthday celebration this year.

That wraps up our discussion for now. We would certainly appreciate you keeping us in mind with a donation either now or into the future. And did I mention you can spread your donation over two to three years if that helps? Talk to me about it. At any rate, it is the season of Thanksgiving and I thank all of you for whatever support you can give and hope we can make your upcoming holidays merrier and bright!

FINÉ.