Christmas Garden unveiling announced

VW independent/submitted information

Join Van Wert Service Club and Optimist Club members as they kick off the holiday season with the lighting of the Van Wert Christmas Garden from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 21, at Smiley Park. This event is graciously sponsored by the two Van Wert clubs.

Christmas isn’t just about gifts given and received. Christmas should be celebrated by spending time together, enjoying holiday music and being visually entertained by beautiful lights and displays. This year, our focus is Presence. Club members encourage area residents to join them as tey become fully present and enjoy what celebrations the community has to offer.

In addition to a beautiful garden decked out with lights, all children will be given a raffle ticket, with winners announced by Monday, November 26, on the garden’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/VW-ChristmasGarden/. Lucky winners should contact club members to receive their prizes.

Other activities available include Christmas caroling, family fun, the famous candy cane garden, free hot cocoa and cookies from area Girl Scouts, and Santa Claus. Girl Scouts have generously volunteered to serve hot cocoa and cookies every Friday and Saturday between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Organizers of the event have faith that the Christmas garden will delight those of all ages and will serve as a family-friendly and fanciful experience.

This event would not be possible without the hard work and efforts by both service clubs and their gracious donors. There is still time to donate to the Van Wert Children’s Christmas Garden to help cover costs of new lights and displays by donating, sharing on Facebook, and spreading the word around town.

People can donate online at www.gofundme.com/vw-childrens-christmas-garden or by mailing a check payable to “Van Wert Children’s Christmas Garden” to P.O. Box 343, Van Wert, OH 45891.