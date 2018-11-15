United Way update

Teem Wholesale recently completed its 2018-2019 campaign for the United Way of Van Wert County. Both the company and employees made donations to support the 29 local agencies funded by United Way. Teem Wholesale employees (above) had pledges that exceeded their totals from last year by quite a bit, and the company has generously provided a match to nearly double last year’s pledges. This year, Teem Wholesale purchased “I Live United” shirts for its employees for their donations to the United Way. United Way photo