OHSAA announces semifinal brackets

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced how the football regional champions will be paired in four of the OHSAA’s seven divisions for next week’s state semifinals. Three of the divisions (II, IV and V) cannot be determined until after the regional championships have been decided.

The football state semifinal pairings are not predetermined because they are based almost entirely on geography of the competing schools to keep travel time to a minimum. Regional seeds, records or rankings do not factor into the state semifinal pairings.

Of local interest, the winner of Saturday’s Crestview-Fort Loramie game will play the winner of Edgerton-McComb. The winner of Wapakoneta-Kettering Alter will play Norwalk or Sandusky, and the Fairview-Seneca East will play Coldwater or Marion Local.

Division I State Semifinals – Friday, November 23, 7 p.m.

Home team listed first. Sites to be announced Sunday, November 18.

Region 2 vs. Region 1

Region 3 vs. Region 4

Division I Regional Finals – Friday, Nov. 16. Pairings shown with regional seed and record.

Region 1: 1 Mentor (11-1) vs. 7 Lakewood St. Edward (8-3) at Euclid Community Field

Region 2: 4 Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-4) vs. 2 Dublin Coffman (11-1) at New Albany Veterans Field at Eagle Stadium

Region 3: 1 Hilliard Davidson (11-1) vs. 6 Pickerington Central (10-2) at Gahanna Lincoln Wilbur C. Strait Field

Region 4: 1 Cin. Colerain (12-0) vs. 3 Cin. Elder (8-4) at Mason Dwire Field, Atrium Stadium

Division II State Semifinals – Friday, November 23, 7 p.m.

State semifinal pairings will be determined after regional finals. Pairings and sites announced Sunday, Nov. 18.

Division II Regional Finals – Friday, Nov. 16. Pairings shown with regional seed and record.

Region 5: 1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-0) vs. 2 Maple Hts. (12-0) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Region 6: 1 Tol. Central Cath. (12-0) vs. 3 Avon (11-1) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium

Region 7: 1 Massillon Washington (12-0) vs. 3 Wadsworth (12-0) at North Canton Hoover Memorial Stadium

Region 8: 1 Cin. Winton Woods (11-1) vs. 7 Cin. Anderson (9-3) at Lakota West Firebird Field

Division III State Semifinals – Friday, November 23, 7 p.m.

Home team listed first. Sites to be announced Sunday, Nov. 18.

Region 12 vs. Region 10

Region 11 vs. Region 9

Division III Regional Finals – Friday, Nov. 16. Pairings shown with regional seed and record.

Region 9: 1 Canfield (11-1) vs. 2 Chagrin Falls Kenston (11-1) at Warren G. Harding Mollenkopf Stadium

Region 10: 4 Norwalk (9-3) vs. 6 Sandusky (8-4) at First National Bank Field at Bellevue Athletic Facility

Region 11: 4 Cols. Eastmoor Academy (11-1) vs. 6 Thornville Sheridan (11-1) at Lancaster Fulton Field

Region 12: 1 Kettering Archbishop Alter (11-1) vs. 2 Wapakoneta (11-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division IV State Semifinals – Saturday, November 24, 7 p.m.

State semifinal pairings will be determined after regional finals. Pairings and sites announced Sunday, Nov. 18.

Division IV Regional Finals – Saturday, Nov. 17. Pairings shown with regional seed and record.

Region 13: 5 Girard (11-1) vs. 3 Hubbard (11-1) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium

Region 14: 1 Bellville Clear Fork (12-0) vs. 2 St. Marys Memorial (11-1) at Bellefontaine AcuSport Stadium

Region 15: 1 St. Clairsville (12-0) vs. 7 Newark Licking Valley (9-3) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

Region 16: 1 Cin. Wyoming (12-0) vs. 6 London (11-1) at Centerville Stadium

Division V State Semifinals – Saturday, November 24, 7 p.m.

State semifinal pairings will be determined after regional finals. Pairings and sites announced Sunday, Nov. 18.

Division V Regional Finals – Saturday, Nov. 17. Pairings shown with regional seed and record.

Region 17: 1 Orrville (10-2) vs. 2 Akr. Manchester (9-3) at Canal Fulton Northwest Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium, Jim Schalmo Field

Region 18: 1 Genoa Area (12-0) vs. 2 Liberty Center (11-1) at Millbury Lake Community Stadium

Region 19: 1 Johnstown-Monroe (11-1) vs. 3 Byesville Meadowbrook (9-3) at Zanesville Maysville Athletic Complex

Region 20: 1 Wheelersburg (11-1) vs. 2 Middletown Madison (12-0) at Hilliard Darby Stadium

Division VI State Semifinals – Friday, November 23, 7 p.m.

Home team listed first. Sites to be announced Sunday, Nov. 18.

Region 23 vs. Region 21

Region 22 vs. Region 24

Division VI Regional Finals – Friday, Nov. 16. Pairings shown with regional seed and record.

Region 21: 1 Mogadore (11-1) vs. 2 Kirtland (12-0) at Aurora Veterans Stadium

Region 22: 1 Attica Seneca East (11-1) vs. 7 Sherwood Fairview (9-3) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 23: 4 Shadyside (10-2) vs. 2 Beverly Ft. Frye (11-0) at Byesville Meadowbrook Eugene Capers Field

Region 24: 1 Coldwater (10-2) vs. 3 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-1) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division VII State Semifinals – Saturday, November 24, 7 p.m.

Home team listed first. Sites to be announced Sunday, Nov. 18.

Region 28 vs. Region 26

Region 25 vs. Region 27

Division VII Regional Finals – Saturday, Nov. 17. Pairings shown with regional seed and record.

Region 25: 1 Cuyahoga Heights (10-2) vs. 7 Warren John F. Kennedy (7-5) at Macedonia Nordonia Boliantz Stadium

Region 26: 5 McComb (11-1) vs. 2 Edgerton (12-0) at Defiance Fred Brown Athletic Complex

Region 27: 1 Lucas (10-2) vs. 3 Glouster Trimble (11-1) at Hamilton Township Alumni Stadium

Region 28: 1 Fort Loramie (11-1) vs. 2 Convoy Crestview (11-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium