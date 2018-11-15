Etzler to become a Miami Redhawk

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — After verbally committing to play collegiate basketball at Miami (OH) several months ago, Crestview High School senior Javin Etzler made it official by signing his letter of intent Thursday night.

Entering his final year of high school basketball, Etzler has scored 995 career points and has pulled down 537 rebounds. He averaged 15.4 points and 8.2 rebounds as a junior, and was named Northwest Conference Player of the Year, District 8 Player of the Year and second team All-Ohio. As a sophomore, he was named first team All-NWC and honorable mention All-Ohio.

The 6-7 senior received others from other MAC schools, including Bowling Green and Toledo, but found Miami most appealing.

“I took three or four visits there and every time I liked it more and more, and I felt like it was the best fit for me for both my future and academics,” Etzler said. “Coach (Jack) Owens and the coaching staff he has is a very good coaching staff and I believe what they’re doing with the team is going to make them a tournament team.”

“I’ll play a ‘3’ or ‘4’ as a shooter and as a rebounder,” Etzler added. “If I put the work in and I can get quicker become a better player I believe that I’ll be able to contribute right away.”

Before college, Etzler explained that he has one big goal for his senior season at Crestview.

“I really want to win a state championship,” Etzler said. “That’s been my goal since I was a kid. This year we have some key players back and as long as everyone stays healthy, I believe we can be a championship contender.”

Etzler will go down as a four year starter for the Knights, and Crestview boys’ basketball coach Jeremy Best offered high praise for the senior.

“I’ve enjoyed watching Javin grow as a young man, not only as a ballplayer but as a well rounded student athlete,” Best said. “He joined the football team, which I thought was a sign of maturity and selflessness.”

“We’re obviously excited to get our season going and I know he’s going to be a huge piece of what we do. I think our guys are going to rally around him and the sense of urgency that he has this year.”

Of course, the Etzlers are no strangers to basketball. Javin’s parents, Andy Etzler and Krista Dailey were both basketball standouts at Crestview and both went on to play college basketball – Andy at Ashland University and Krista at Xavier University before finishing her career at Ashland. In addition, Etzler’s younger brother Kalen and sister Myia play basketball for the Knights, and their grandfather is Hall of Fame coach Ray Etzler, who won 445 games from 1964-1994.