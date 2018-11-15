Council hears 2 presentations, 1 mayoral announcement

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert City Council heard presentations from Main Street Van Wert and the Van Wert Regional Airport, as well as an announcement from Third Ward Councilman Ken Markward that he will be running for mayor.

Markward made his mayoral announcement during a Finance Committee meeting that took place prior to Council’s regular meeting on Wednesday evening.

The Councilman, who also chairs the Finance Committee, noted that he felt now was the time to make the announcement because the committee was discussing salaries of city officials, including the mayor’s position.

“Ordinarily, I would not consider this to be the proper time or place to make such an announcement, but I do so because the purpose of the meeting is to begin the discussion of salaries of elected officials,” Markward said, adding that, while he would provide input on the other elected officials’ salaries, he didn’t feel it was proper to comment on the mayor’s salary, since he would be running for that position.

“If I were to advocate for a particular outcome, then file to fun for mayor shortly thereafter, a person could reasonably wonder whether my suggestions had been appropriate,” Markward noted.

The councilman said he had spoken to Mayor Jerry Mazur of his intention to run for mayor, as a courtesy, as well as to Second Ward Councilman Joi Mergy, who co-chairs the Finance Committee, in case she would have to take charge of the meeting.

Markward said he would also be abstaining from all votes related to determining the mayor’s salary.

Also Monday, Mitch Price, executive director of Main Street Van Wert, made a presentation on that agency to Council, citing beautification efforts being done downtown, as well as the need for an outdoor speaker system for downtown events. He also requested that Council continue providing a $30,000 annual payment to Main Street Van Wert.

Mike Keysor, a board member for the Van Wert Regional Airport, talked about the various projects being planned for the airport in its 10-year capital improvement plan, which is mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration. Projects include a new terminal building and a 1,000-foot extension of the runway, which is scheduled for completion in 2022.

Keysor noted that $1.1 million of the $1.2-million cost of the terminal project has already been raised, while the FAA has provided the airport with a $700,000 grant for the year — and a total of $1.2 million over the past two years — for pay for various airport projects.

Mayor Mazur later read a proclamation in honor of National General Aviation Month and presented it to Airport Manager Steve Bailey (see photo).

During Monday’s meeting, Council President Jon Tomlinson talked about homelessness in Van Wert being a problem, especially during the winter months, and provided the names of several organizations that can provide housing for those who are homeless. Those agencies include the YWCA of Van Wert County, The Salvation Army, Van Wert County Department of Job and Family Services, Crisis Care Line/House of Transition, the Van Wert County Veterans Service Office (for veterans and their families), Love Inc., and the statewide 211.OH.org.

Council also approved two board reappointments: Dave Mathew as a member of the Woodland Cemetery Board of Trustees, and Chuck Koch as a member of the Van Wert Civil Service Commission.

Also approved were Community Reinvestment Area agreements for properties at 132 E. Main St. and 115 S. Market St.

During his report, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming noted that a drainage project on Rosalie Drive was now completed, while a wastewater treatment project is currently underway. Christmas lights have also been installed in the downtown area, Fleming noted.

Auditor Martha Balyeat noted that the city had taken in more than $300,000 than it has spent, with $143,000 in additional tax revenues, which she said were positives for the city’s finances.

After reading Ordinance 18-10-057, which prohibits pushing snow onto city streets, with a few exceptions, for the second time, Council went into executive session to discuss compensation of a public employee, with no action taken following the session.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, November 26, in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.