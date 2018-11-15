Clay signs LOI to attend C. Michigan

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

A record setting track and field athlete from Van Wert High School has made it official and will continue his academic and athletic careers at a Division I university.

Senior Austin Clay signed his letter of intent with Central Michigan University on Wednesday. The Mount Pleasant, Michigan based Chippewas belong to the Mid American Conference.

Clay holds the Van Wert High School shot put record (56’11.5), throws the discus for the Cougars and is a two time state qualifier. In addition to track and field, Clay played football and was a mainstay along the offensive line.

“I’ve known the new throwing coach at Central Michigan for a while now and after going on a visit there, I knew it was the right place to go,” Clay said. “The campus is nice and after seeing some of the throwers there I knew I had to go there.”

“I’m looking forward to it,” Clay added. “I’m trying to be a MAC champion.”

Clay also considered Tiffin University, the University of Findlay, Miami (OH) and Eastern Michigan.

“I’ve had a dream to be a Division I athlete for a long time and it feels good to be going to Central Michigan,” Clay explained. “It feels good, but I can’t slow down with what I’m trying to do with my hard work. I have to keep working, and go hard in college too.”

Clay also noted he plans to pursue a degree in accounting and hopes to become a CPA.