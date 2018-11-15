Area PBS TV station to move frequency

VW independent/submitted information

BOWLING GREEN — WBGU-TV is moving its broadcast frequency beginning at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 27, and viewers who watch using an over-the-air antenna must rescan their TVs to continue accessing the station. Previously, the station had indicated that it would be moving its channel number; however, it still will appear as Channel 27.

Rescanning is simply using the TV remote to scan/find all the available channels in the area. Viewers do not need to purchase new equipment or services, and those who watch WBGU-TV via cable or satellite (Dish Network, Direct TV, Spectrum, etc.) do not need to rescan, said Anthony Short, WBGU-TV co-general manager.

The frequency move is a result of the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) 2016 incentive auction. While Bowling Green State University, WBGU-TV’s licensee, voluntarily withdrew from the auction in 2017, the FCC is requiring WBGU-TV and nearly 1,000 other stations across the country to move as part of a “repacking process.” This process is designed to free up spectrum space to improve wireless broadband connectivity in the United States.The FCC is funding any equipment or technical services needed for stations to move their frequencies.

“We’ve been a part of the community since 1964, and we know that the viewers in our 19-county area rely on us for the best in local public television and national PBS programming,” said Tina Simon, WBGU-TV co-general manager. “Our goal is to make the transition as easy as possible for viewers so they can continue to watch shows they love like ‘The Journal’, ‘BGSU Brain Game’, ‘PBS NewsHour’ or ‘Antiques Roadshow’.”

Short added that another bonus to rescanning is that viewers may discover other channels in their lineup that they didn’t know were missing.

WBGU-TV also will continue to air its two sub-channels — Encore (27.1) and Create (27.2). Encore offers re-broadcasts of PBS and programing and airs the Ohio Government Channel (OGT). Create features how-to-programs on topics including cooking, woodworking, sewing, crafting and gardening.

To rescan, viewers should follow the following general steps. However, given the variety of television brands and remotes, it may be necessary to consult the owner’s manual for the television or converter box.

Go to menu or home on the remote.

Go to channels or settings – channels

Select one of the following:

Auto scan

Auto search

Auto program

Channel search

Discover

Scanning should begin and will take several minutes. Once the scan is complete, WBGU-TV should appear in the channel listing.

WBGU-TV is providing additional information about the rescan process on its website and social media accounts. For more information, visit wbgu.org or the National Association of Broadcasters’ website at www.tvanswers.org.