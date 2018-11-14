VW Health board: Facility project key to hospital survival

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

While Van Wert Health’s Board of Trustees all voted in favor of the $40-million facilities project now underway, it wasn’t the easiest of decisions to make.

“We spent hours and hours going over things, talking to the contractors,” Trustee Gary Clay said of the time spent by the board in research. “So, the night of the vote comes and we’re all sitting around at the board table looking at each other and, I don’t know if fear is the right word, but that wasn’t a ‘ha, ha, ha, we’re going to vote this thing in’ moment. We all did a lot of soul-searching and it was quiet.”

Clay said the decision, for him, came down to his opinion that the project was needed to maintain local control of the hospital.

“For me, it was, if we don’t do this, the hospital’s gone,” Clay said, noting that, while the vote was unanimous, “it wasn’t easy.”

Current Board President Tim Jurczyk agreed that the hospital’s survival under local control was all important, adding: “None of us wanted to be on the board that closed the hospital.”

He also noted that, in his mind, having the hospital remain under local control is what is best for the community.

“We can’t imagine anybody else but Van Wert people running the Van Wert hospital,” Jurczyk stressed.

Hospital President/CEO Jim Pope also agreed, noting that local control is nearly always better for a small community such as Van Wert.

Pope said he has been on both sides of the question or whether to maintain local control or sell in his 40-year career, but noted that hospitals that decide to sell out are usually government-owned ones, such as those owned by a municipality.

“They decide that fixing streets is more important than maintaining local control of the hospital,” Pope said.

But hospitals that sell out to a larger entity, he noted, become just one of a number of hospitals that must fight for operating money from a corporation that doesn’t use community needs, but making money, as its primary factor in deciding who should get those funds, Pope explained.

For a not-for-profit entity such as Van Wert Health the question comes down to the needs of the community, not the need to make money, Pope noted, adding that, with the recruitment of a number of physicians recently who will take time to establish a patient base, as well as the new facility investment, he and the board knew going in that there would be a strain on hospital finances — a period of time when more money was going out the door than was coming in.

“We went into this year saying we’re going to lose some money,” Pope said. “The good news is we didn’t lose as much as we thought we would.”

Part of the reason for that is the excellent performance of the Van Wert North facility completed in June, which has far outperformed expectations in just three months of operation. Other hospital operations are also doing better than expected, Pope noted.

The hospital CEO also tried to answer the question that he said a number of community members are probably asking: Why put money into facilities now?

“That’s what the money is for,” Pope said first, noting that facility improvements are what the $50-million endowment the hospital has saved over the past several years should be used for. “People gave money for that purpose to the hospital.”

Pope noted, though, that there were also a number of other factors involved in the decision to expand, including the need to upgrade the hospital’s surgical areas — a critical need for recruiting surgeons and for partnerships with area surgeons who use the hospital’s facilities — and patient care rooms.

The outdated surgical area became more of an issue when the hospital began recruiting Van Wert native and surgeon Dr. Jeremy Stoller to practice in his hometown, Clay said.

The hospital trustee noted that, while Dr. Stoller wanted to come back home to practice, the hospital’s outdated surgical facilities was a sticking point, noting that other area hospitals interested in recruiting Dr. Stoller, such as the Bryan hospital, have up-to-date, modern operating areas.

Jurczyk added that the chance to get a home-grown general surgeon doesn’t come often for a small community such as Van Wert, noting that recruitment of Dr. Stoller only increased the urgency for better surgical facilities — a problem the board had already identified.

After hearing from Dr. Stoller about Bryan’s modern surgical facilities, Clay said the Van Wert board decided to tour its own surgical area.

“We were not pleased,” he said of what board members found there.

In addition to the operating area, other portions of the existing facility are also out-of-date, including patient rooms that are too small and set up for two patients. With more equipment now in rooms and patients’ preference for more privacy, bigger single-patient rooms are the norm today.

Pope said the board has done its due diligence on the project, hiring a strategic planning consultant a couple of years ago and bringing in a focus group of approximately 80 people to look at the hospital’s strengths and weaknesses, as well as its needs.

In addition to hours of research on the project, the board and Pope have gotten input from physicians and staff on what the new facility’s interior should look like, even going so far as to set up model rooms on the fourth floor of the current hospital so that staff can provide input on what should be included in each room and where it should go.

Pope said he realized there are still people in Van Wert who still say: “Why do anything with the hospital? It’s good enough.”

“Maybe it is good enough for what you want done now, but it’s not good enough for your children, your grandchildren,” Pope said.