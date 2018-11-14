Playoff preview: Crestview vs. Ft. Loramie

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Last Saturday’s Crestview win over defending Division VII state champion Minster accomplished several things.

Most notably, it kept the season alive for the Knights, it avenged last year’s heartbreaking playoff loss to the Wildcats, it put the team in a position to set a single season record for victories, and perhaps most importantly, the win gives Crestview a shot at the school’s first ever football regional championship trophy.

The No. 2 seed Knights (11-1) will face No. 1 seed Fort Loramie (11-1) in the Region 28 championship game at Lima Spartan Stadium on Saturday, with the winner advancing to next week’s Division VII state semifinals. The Redskins were ranked No. 4, while Crestview was ranked No. 10 in the final Associated Press poll of the season.

The Knights may have played their finest all around game of the season during last week’s 28-14 win over Minster. Wade Sheets returned a punt 89 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter, and Crestview’s offensive and defensive lines took control in the second half.

“It really energized our team,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said of the punt return. “It was a huge momentum shift in the game, and I thought it made Minster start to doubt themselves a little bit.”

“Our lines, including our linebackers on defense played outstanding. We had contributions all over the field, and that’s huge with so much at stake. I was really proud of the contributions of every player on our team. We challenge them to continue to dominate their roles.”

Drew Kline passed for 184 yards, rushed for 97 more and scored what proved to be the game clinching touchdown in the fourth quarter. Through 12 games, Kline has completed 107 of 185 passes for 1,666 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions while rushing for 1,223 yards and 19 scores on 161 carries. Brody Brecht has 821 yards and 17 touchdowns, and Sheets boosted his receiving totals to 44 receptions, 753 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Knights will face a Fort Loramie defense that has shut out three consecutive opponents and allowed 12 points in the last five games. Max Hoying is the team leader in tackles with 59.5.

“The defense has been really focused on executing as a unit,” Fort Loramie head coach Spencer Wells said. “They realize how important it is for every player to do their job.”

“Throughout the year, the defense has been able to play faster and faster as they become more comfortable with the new scheme. Our players are pursuing well to the football. We will need to play with great focus and discipline this week vs a very talented Crestview team,” Wells added.

“They are very aggressive,” Owens said of Fort Loramie’s defense. “They tackle well and are in good position to make plays.”

In terms of offense, the Redskins are far from a one man show. Fort Loramie averages nearly 250 yards per game rushing, and the team has four running backs – Carter Mescher, junior Nick Brandewie, sophomore Collin Moore and sophomore Max Hoying – who have rushed for over 500 yards apiece. The quartet has combined for 34 touchdowns.

Moore is the quarterback and has completed 115 of 192 passes for 1,539 yards, 18 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Mescher is Fort Loramie’s leading receiver with 32 receptions for 527 yards and six touchdowns.

“Offensively we are blessed with a variety of athletes,” Wells stated. “Our goal is to spread the ball around and incorporate our skill players in multiple ways. That will be important this week, as Crestview’s defense has been playing very well.”

“They spread the field with good athletes and their quarterback is a dual threat,” Owens said. “Their offensive line is big and physical and they are capable of driving the ball down the field and hitting the big play.”

Fort Loramie, champions of the Cross Country Conference opened the season with a 34-14 loss to Minster, then won nine straight to finish the regular season. Along the way, the Redskins defeated four playoff teams before topping New Miami 41-0 and Sidney Lehman Catholic 35-0 to advance to the regional championship game.

Despite playing a solid schedule, Wells said he believes Saturday will be a big challenge for his team.

“We have played some great teams, but Crestview will be the toughest opponent we have faced all year,” Wells explained. “One thing that stands out on the film is that they are a very well coached team.”

“Their offensive and defensive lines play with great physicality and technique. Similar to us they have a variety of weapons that they incorporate in multiple ways. They have great skill at quarterback and wide receiver, but they are a well-rounded football team coming off an outstanding performance against Minster.”

From the Crestview side, Owens said nothing has changed entering Saturday’s game.

“Continue to make plays in all three phases of the game and protect the football,” the coach said.

Saturday’s Crestview-Fort Loramie game will air live on WKSD 99.7FM.