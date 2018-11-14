Lady Knights win awards

The Crestview Cross Country program concluded their season after the Lady Knights ran at state last weekend. Head coach Jeff Bagley and assistant coach Randy Grandstaff recognized their teams’ accomplishments throughout the season at their recent awards presentation. Above, Girls Scholar-Athlete Awards Row 1 (left to right): Lauren Walls, Emily Greulach, Lydia Saylor, Lizzie Bowen (Academic All-Ohio). Row 2: Ragen Harting (Academic All-Ohio), Savannah Smith, Adalynn Longstreth. Girls’ Special Awards (left to right): Ragen Harting (Golden Guts Award), Lauren Walls (Most Improved), Savannah Smith (Most Valuable Performer, Senior Award), Lizzie Bowen (Senior Award), Hannah Weaver (Senior Award). Photos submitted