Knights earn CC awards

The Crestview cross country program concluded its season after the Lady Knights ran at state last weekend. Head coach Jeff Bagley and assistant coach Randy Grandstaff recognized both teams’ accomplishments throughout the season at their recent awards presentation. Above, Boys’ Scholar-Athlete Award winners (Row 1, left to right) Dayton Schuerman, Danil Lichtensteiger, Wyatt Richardson. Row 2: Hayden Tomlinson, Cameron Cearns, Brian Myers. Bellow, Boys’ Special Award winners (left to right): Jayden Renner (Most Improved), Chase Forwerck (Senior Award), Wyatt Richardson (Most Valuable Performer), Hayden Tomlinson (Golden Guts Award). Photos submitted