8th-graders see possible Vantage future

VWindependent/submitted information

More than 850 eighth graders from area schools were able to get a taste of what their future could look like as they experienced hands-on activities in 17 different Vantage Career Center programs during a recent visit.

Eighth-graders toured the Culinary Arts lab and restaurant as students prepared homemade noodles and desserts in the kitchen for the annual Thanksgiving buffet. The Cup and Saucer restaurant is open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays weekly, and takes reservations throughout the school year.

In the Industrial Mechanics lab, eighth-graders were able to operate RAMTEC (Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing Technology Education Collaborative) robotics machines and engage in the same equipment and technology as industry leaders.

Criminal Justice students demonstrated proper techniques when handcuffing and allowed eighth graders to operate some of the features in the cruiser. Eighth graders also had a chance to test their fabrication skills by fusing two pieces of metal together using the virtual reality welder.

This exploration activity is especially helpful by allowing students to gain a perspective of career options available to them and what skills are being used. Students also become more aware of how their interests and abilities can be developed into a rewarding career.

It’s great to host these eighth-graders and give them a chance to see what career technical education at Vantage is all about.