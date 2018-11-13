VW, Crestview schools honor county military veterans

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert County military veterans were honored at a number of Veterans Day assemblies conducted at local schools.

In addition to last Friday’s Veterans Day assembly at Lincolnview Local Schools, Van Wert City Schools and Crestview Local Schools had their own assemblies on the observed Veterans Day holiday on Monday.

Van Wert High School held its program Monday morning in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

Following a spectacular rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by student Michaella Johnson, Ray Kiehl, chaplain of American Legion Post 178, gave a brief message on the importance of Veterans Day.

“On this day, Veterans Day, we are honoring the services of veterans of all wars,” Kiehl said. “We remember how men and women set aside their civilian pursuits to serve their nation’s cause defending the freedom or men and preserving American heritage.”

Kiehl noted that, while veterans realize that service to their country doesn’t end with the termination of military service, such service provides “solid foundation stones upon which a great nation is built.”

Dave Beck, commander of Legion Post 178, introduced officers of the post, as well as several speakers who talked about their varying experiences serving their country.

There was also a presentation on service dogs given by Beck and John Walls, while VWCS teachers who were military veterans each received a t-shirt honoring their service from the American Legion.

Crestview held its Veterans Day program on Monday afternoon in the high school gymnasium.

Crestview High School Principal Dave Bowen emceed the event and welcomed those who attended the program, including a large number of military veterans.

Speakers at the event included veterans Bud Walls, a U.S. Air Force veteran who gave the invocation, and SFC Gary Tinnel, an instructor at the University of Northwestern Ohio and a longtime veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves.

Tinnel talked about the fact that, because he didn’t feel he was mature enough to go directly from high school to college, he decided to “hitch a ride with Uncle Sam” and join the service to gain maturity and focus.

“In the military I got to travel the world,” Tinnel told students, noting that he spent time in Europe, South America, and the Middle East, in addition to service in the United States.

He said he especially enjoyed going to Nicaragua to build schools and medical centers.

“We actually did something that people really, really, really loved,” Tinnel added. “It was really nice there.”

Tinnel noted that, as of the latest census, Van Wert County had 2,138 veterans living here.

“Van Wert County has done the United States proud,” the veteran said.

The Crestview High School Choir also sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Unsung Heroes” later in the program to honor veterans, while Crestview students introduced the military veterans who attended the program.

Beck again spoke at Crestview about the service dog program, while he and Walls showed their dogs and let students interact with the highly-trained animals.

Students Maddy Lamb, Sarah Haggerty, Ethan Gruelach, and Colby Swager then read off the names of Van Wert County soldiers who died in action.

The Crestview High School Band then played a medley of service anthems and veterans stood as thee anthem of their service branch was played.