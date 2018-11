Group to sing in GH

The Glory Way Quartet, named the Diamond Awards Sunrise Quartet of the Year in October, will be at Zion United Methodist Church, 204 S. Harrison St. in Grover Hill at 6 p.m. this Sunday, November 18. A love offering will be taken for the group during its appearance at the church. For more information, call the church at 419.587.3941 or go to the group’s website at www.glorywayquartet.org.photo provided