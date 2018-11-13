Crestview to sell advance tickets

Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — Pre-sale tickets for Saturday’s Division VII Region 28 championship game between Crestview and Fort Loramie will be available Wednesday night from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. in the high school office and Thursday and Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. in the athletic office.

Pre-sale price is $8 for everyone. All tickets at the gate are $9. There will be a $4 parking fee.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Game time is 7 p.m. at Lima Spartan Stadium.