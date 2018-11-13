County prayer service date scheduled

VW independent/submitted information

The big college football game of the year will be here soon. Every year, in the month of November, die-hard fans with friends and families gather around their TVs in anticipation of the big game between Ohio State and Michigan. They shout in joy when their teams score a point or lament when the other team pulls ahead.

In some homes it can get a bit heated when there are fans of both teams living under the same roof. But in Van Wert County, Ohio State and Michigan fans come together to pray for one another and the county. Pentecostals and Catholics, Methodist and Nazarenes, Baptists and Presbyterians, Quakers and independents, churched and unchurched, come together to seek the mercy and grace of the Lord Jesus Christ for Van Wert County and the area.

Among members of the Van Wert County Ministerial Association, there are pastors and members of churches that support the opposing team with zeal and enthusiasm. But as churches, once a month they come together with one heart and desire to support and pray for one another and seek the mercy of God for families, churches, leaders (local, state and national), those struggling with alcohol and drug addictions, broken families, and lives, and to thank God there is still the freedom in America to gather in prayer. Pastor Bill Watson does an awesome job of leading prayer.

The foundation of the prayer time is Second Chronicles 7:14. God’s message for His people is if “My people who are called by My name will humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways; then I will hear from heaven, will forgive their sin and will heal their land”.

That message is as important today as it was written thousands of years ago. We have learned that the church down the street is not the enemy and people can so much more together than alone.

America desperately needs healing. The country is in the midst of one of the most divisive times in its history.

“The very fiber of the nation is being pulled apart,” said Pastor Paul Hamrick. “No longer can people sit on the sidelines and watch the nation fall apart.”

Since the beginning of 2018, the Ministerial Association has focused on actively, and pro-actively, coming together in prayer to support one another and to address the opiate epidemic that is ravaging the county, state, and nation.

Local residents were, by the favor of God and working together as individuals, businesses, and churches, able to touch more than 3,300 lives with a message of hope this spring and the Van Wert County Ministerial Association continues to search for ways to build up families, communities, and the county.

The big game will soon be here on November 24, but, before that, at 7 p.m. Sunday, November 18, Christians and churches will gather together in prayer for the Countywide Prayer service at Convoy United Methodist Church, 207 N. Main St. in Convoy.

The Ministerial Association invites all to come and join it in prayer to make Van Wert County a better place to live and raise a family. For more information, contact Pastor Hamrick at 419.771.9378.