VWHS Theatre Dept. prepares ‘Little Women’ production

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School Theatre members are preparing for their upcoming production of Little Women by Louisa May Alcott and adapted by Scott Davidson. The classic, written in 1868, shares what family, love, life, and tradition mean. As audience members journey with the March family through milestones, they continue to learn lessons that ring as true today as they did 140 years ago.

The cast and crew for the production include the following students: Aeris Blakeley as Meg March, Michaella Johnson as Josephine March, Anna Wasson as Amy March, Nicole Palazzolo as Beth March, Cassie Welker as Marmee, and Josh Reichert as Mr. March.

Other family members include Alli Morrow as Aunt March, Storm Matthews as Hannah the maid, Dane Chiles as John Brooke, and Devon West as Theodore Lawrence. Friends of the Marches include Hannah Kraner as Mrs. Gardener, Shayenne Bojanowski as Sallie Gardener, Grace Doctor as Belle Moffat, and Sydney Maller as Annie Moffat.

The stage crew consists of stage manager Erienne Cassidy, assistant stage manager Clayton Doctor, Zach Lape, Elise Klausing, Isabella Smith, Anna Cassidy, Brendan Browning, Sophie Rutkowski, Jaryn Pierce, Allison Hauter, Cal Wolfrum, Gracie Price, Aubree Baer, Tiana Groves, Max Laney, and Devoney Sidle.

Show time for the production is set to begin at 7 p.m. this Friday, November 16, and Saturday, November 17, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio. Tickets may be purchased by stopping by or calling the box office at 419.238.NPAC (6722). Tickets will also be available at the door. All tickets are $6.

Little Women is produced with special arrangement by Pioneer Drama Service Inc. in Englewood, Colorado.