Veterans honored

Synergy Learning Center recently celebrated Veteran’s Day by holding a ceremony to honor all veterans past and present. Dan Kline’s history class organized and presented the assembly. Shown are (front row, from the left) Noah Kline, veterans Jeff Banks, Marvin Miller, and Bill Short, and Dan Kline; (back row) Ciarra Owens, Kayley Densel, and America Short. Synergy photo