Place named WBL Back of the Year

Van Wert independent sports

Nate Place was voted Western Buckeye League Offensive Back of the Year in balloting done last week by league coaches.

During an 8-2 regular season, Place was the WBL’s leading rusher with 1,319 yards and 21 touchdowns, and completed 127 of 190 passes for 1,361 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions while leading the Cougars to the playoffs.

Also named First Team All-WBL from Van Wert: tight end Drew Bagley, who caught 56 passes for 441 yards and a touchdown during the regular season, and defensive lineman Keagon Hammons, who finished with 14 sacks.

Running back Jake Hilleary, who rushed for 1,057 yards and 15 touchdowns on 197 carries was named Second-Team All-WBL, along with guard Nathan Temple and tackle Garrett Black, Bagley and Joey Schaufelberger (defensive ends).

Cougars named to the Honorable Team: linebackers Butch Eutsler and Parker Conrad, defensive back Jalen McCracken and offensive lineman Colin Place.

