Latta issues Veterans Day statement

Submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) released the following statement on Veterans Day:

“On this Veterans Day, we honor the men and women that have put on the uniform and served our country. Our nation enjoys the freedoms it does because of those willing to answer the call, and we are forever grateful for their service and sacrifice. The history of our country is not the same without these brave Americans who were willing to fight for the values and ideals that the United States stands for.

“This year’s Veterans Day is especially notable as it comes 100 years after the cessation of hostilities on the western front in World War I — what came to be celebrated as Armistice Day. We remember the Americans that served in the ‘Great War’ and the tens of thousands that gave their lives.

“I’d like to thank the 20 million living veterans for their service and contributions to keeping our country free. I’ll continue to work to ensure that the promises made to our nation’s veterans are kept.”