Karla Kay Routt

Karla Kay Routt, 70, of Cavett, died at 4:05 a.m. Saturday, November 10, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born July 30, 1948, in Van Wert, the daughter of Carl and Ioma (Brown-Clouse) Johnson, who both preceded her in death.

Surviving are her husband, Danny R. Routt of Cavett; three sons, Jeffery (Lori) Routt of Rockford, Kevin B. “Bubba” Routt of Cavett, and Scott J. (Heidi) Routt of Milford; four grandchildren, Keri, Nicholas (Clare) Routt, Trey and Logan Routt; and four great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Lillian, Savannah, and Ellinor; a sister, Opal (Walt) Dunham of Van Wert; and one brother, Conrad (Kathy) Johnson of Van Wert.

A brother, Allan Clouse, also preceded her in death.

Karla had retired as a cook at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert, and was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Unit 5803 in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 15, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Dave Souers officiating. Burial will follow in Taylor Cemetery.

Visitation is from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 14, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: VFW Post Auxiliary Unit 5803.

