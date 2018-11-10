Westwood BHC to feature session on FOA

VW independent/submitted information

Westwood Behavioral Health Center in Van Wert will be having sessions of its Community Learning Series the second and fourth Mondays of each month, from 6-7:30 p.m.

The next session will be held Monday, November 12, with Shane and Jennifer Manson from Families of Addicts (FOA) to present information about the program. The sessions are free and open to the public and will be held at Westwood Behavioral Health Center, 1158 Westwood Drive in Van Wert.

Transportation is now available free of charge upon request. Contact Westwood at 419.238.3434 to schedule transportation before 5 p.m. the day of the presentation.

Following the presentation, there will be a time set aside for answering questions. Plan to attend to better understand addiction and what can be done to battle this ongoing epidemic.