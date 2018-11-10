Lincolnview honors military veterans during assembly

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Lincolnview Local Schools held its annual Veterans Day program on Friday, with nearly 100 veterans from the various military services — Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines — as well as National Guard and Reserve soldiers, honored with certificates and a program that featured students of all ages.

Following a presentation of the colors by local veterans groups, Lincolnview third- and fourth-graders under the direction of Jennifer Slusher sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” and first- and second-graders, also under Slusher’s direction, sang “God Bless America”.

Stephanie Renner, the teacher who created the program several years ago, in part because of her wish to honor her own relatives who were veterans, welcomed veterans and the Lincolnview students who had invited them to the program.

“The program does have special meaning for me as well, because I come from a military background,” Renner told those who attended the assembly. “And for that, I am very proud; by reading the names of my grandfathers and loved ones each year during the memorial portion of the program, it allows me to keep their memories alive.”

In addition to Renner, Lincolnview Superintendent Jeff Snyder read a Veterans Day proclamation honoring the veterans who attended the assembly and Lincolnview student Sam Myers did a presentation on the importance of the poppy to military remembrance, and also read the poem “In Flanders Fields”, which features the poppy in its verses honoring the dead of World War I.

Following that presentation, Navy Club Ship 726 Commander Ken Myers did a presentation on The White Table, which represents the hope that every POW or MIA will eventually come home.

Veterans, accompanied by related students, were then honored with certificates distributed by Lincolnview teacher Rachel Rohrs as Renner announced their names and branch of service. Each veteran was also given a goodie bag that included sweets and coupons donated by area businesses.

Renner said honoring veterans is important because all veterans, not just those who died in battle, made sacrifices to serve their country.

“All veterans should be celebrated for not only the sacrifices given in the name of freedom, but for answering the call to defend our country, for leaving loved ones behind, and for their courage and dedication to fight for liberty and justice,” she noted. “Our veterans put the needs of others before themselves and that, to me, is the ultimate definition of a hero.”

American Legion Post 178 Commander David Beck then did a brief presentation on the importance of the service dog program to disabled veterans, and students got the chance to interact with three service dogs, while Ray Kiehl, chaplain of Legion Post 178, provided a brief message in honor of Veterans Day.

The Lincolnview Junior High Band, under the direction of instrumental instructor Nicholas Brown, then performed “Honor, Thank, and Remember”, a piece created for the dedication of the World War II Memorial, “Taps” was played by Una VanWynsberghe, and a video presentation showing the various Lincolnview students honoring veterans ended the assembly.