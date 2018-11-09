Van Wert schedules leaf pick-up dates

VW independent/submitted information

Leaf pick-up will begin the week of November 13 and will run every week, with the last week the week of December 3. City residents should make sure that their leaves are in paper biodegradable bags. Scheduled weeks are the following:

Tuesday, November 13

Monday, November 19

Monday, November 26

Monday, December 3

If leaves are not placed in paper biodegradable bags and by the curb they will not be picked up. There is no breakdown from ward to ward, so city residents should make sure they place them by the curb by 7 a.m. Monday morning during the scheduled week of pick-up.