United Way donation

Vantage Career Center recently held its 2018 United Way campaign. Participation this year increased over the 2017 campaign. Administrative and staff employees made donations to help support the United Way’s 29 local agencies currently receiving funding from the United Way. Vantage Career Center is a devoted supporter of United Way and actively participates in campaigns, fundraisers, and volunteerism, while Vantage is also a vital part of the Day of Caring event that supports all of Van Wert County. Vantage not only allows United Way to use its facility to facilitate the Day of Caring but students play a big part in the food drive sorting process.United Way photo