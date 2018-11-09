Two MAC schools win at Wright St.

Van Wert independent sports

DAYTON — Two MAC schools will try to defend their respective volleyball crowns, after winning their state semifinal matches at Wright State University on Thursday.

Division IV

New Bremen rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Monroeville 19-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-10. The Lady Cardinals will face Tiffin Calvert for the state championship at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Lady Senecas defeated Portsmouth Clay in straight sets, 25-10, 25-13, 25-16.

Division III

Versailles swept Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 25-6, 25-21, 25-18 to advance to Saturday’s 1 p.m. state title match against Independence. The Lady Devils defeated previously unbeaten Tinora 25-15, 25-22, 25-18.