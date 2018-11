State Volleyball championship pairings set

Van Wert independent sports

DAYTON — State Volleyball championship matches will be played Saturday at the Ervin J. Nutter Center at Wright State University.

11 a.m. – Division IV: Tiffin Calvert vs. New Bremen

1 p.m. – Division III: Independence vs. Versailles

3 p.m. – Division II: Parma Heights Holy Name vs. Columbus Bishop Hartley

5 p.m. – Parma Padua vs. Cincinnati Ursuline Academy