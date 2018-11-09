Melinda Jayne (Turner) Grunden

Melinda Jayne (Turner) Grunden, 70, of Cecil, died Monday, November 5, 2018, at her residence.

She was born August 5, 1948, in Hardin County, the daughter of Melvin and Betty (Pfeiffer) Turner, who both survive in Kenton. On October 30, 1976, she married Ronald Grunden, who survives in Cecil.

She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, owner-operator of MJG Creations, and was educational craft coordinator for Joann Fabrics. She was previously employed as secretary for Dana Weatherhead, former Great America Truck Company and Rockwell International.

Survivors include a daughter, Eissa (Bradley) Smazenko of Van Wert; three grandchildren, Harold, Carson, and Georgia; four sisters, Marcia (Joe) Supan of Rochester, Illinois, Marilyn (Bruce) McPheron of Columbus, Sara (Doug) Hoenshel of Kenton, and Melva (Lee) Roof of Ridgeway; and nieces and nephews.

A sister, Savilla Ruggles, also preceded her in death.

Memorial services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 13, at Bethel United Methodist Church of Cecil. She will be laid to rest in Bethel Cemetery.

Visitation will be noon until time of services on Tuesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made to the Bethel United Methodist Church.

Den Herder Funeral Home in Paulding is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.