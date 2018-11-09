Law Enforcement 11/9/18

Delphos Police

November 5, no time listed — Joshua Theobald, no age listed, of Delphos, was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), driving while under a license suspension, and speeding following a traffic stop in Delphos.

November 4, no time listed — Mark Spaulding, 47, of Lima, was arrested on a warrant issued in Allen County and turned over to an Allen County sheriff’s deputy.

November 2, no time listed — Jose Wills, 18, of Delphos, was cited for underage consumption after responding to a report of an intoxicated male seen on Suthoff Street. A Delphos EMS squad was also dispatched to the scene.