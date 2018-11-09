LaTurner wins weekly award

Crestview High School’s Isaiah LaTurner is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. The junior, who was nominated by Athletic Administrator Trent Kreischer, plays offensive line and linebacker for the Knights. “Isaiah is a leader and not afraid to put himself out there,” Kreischer said. “He’s our student body president and has fantastic people skills in addition to being a great student.” LaTurner leads the Knights with 52 tackles. “Isaiah is one of the most dedicated individuals to our team’s success that is on our roster,” head coach Jared Owens said. “He plays extremely hard every play.” Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent