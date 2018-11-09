Devin Michael Snyder

Devin Michael Snyder, 24 of Gaston, South Carolina, and formerly of Harrison Township, Van Wert County, died Thursday, November 8, 2018, at his residence in Gaston.

He was born May 16, 1994 in Coldwater, the son of Nicole L. Snyder, who survives in Ohio City and Philip Ramos Jr., who survives in Van Wert. His stepfather, Larry P. Lichtensteiger of Ohio City and stepmother, Dalena Ramos of Van Wert, also survive.

Devin was a diesel mechanic. He was a graduate of the Crestview High School Class of 2013 and Vantage Career Center’s Ag Diesel Mechanic program. He was a member of American Legion Post 207, Sons of the American Legion, Willshire; Member of the Convoy Fox Hunters; and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, video games, watching movies, and spending time with friends and family.

Other survivors include half-siblings, Codie and Lindsey Ramos; grandparents, Frederick L. Snyder of Ohio City and Philip and Penny Ramos of Van Wert; a stepgrandfather, Charles Collins of Oakwood; six aunts and uncles, Jeremy and Tammy Snyder of Gaston, Angel Snyder of Columbus, Travis Snyder of Ohio City, Stuart Ramos of Convoy, and Tonya Andrew; and five cousins, Brittany Snyder, Blake Snyder, Blaze Snyder, Breeze Snyder, and Raymond Snyder.

A stepsister, Elizabeth Lichtensteiger; and one grandmother, Linda Lea Fox Snyder Collins, precede him in death.

Funeral services are scheduled at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 15, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Jeff T. Millay of Pleasant View Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Venedocia Cemetery.

Visitation is scheduled for 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 14, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, Crescent Hospice of Columbia, South Carolina, or American Legion Post 207, Sons of the Legion, in Willshire.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at cowanfuneralhome.com.