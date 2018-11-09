Crestview project talks

Brad Garmann and Kasey Corbet of the architectural firm Garmann Miller, along with Crestview High School Principal Dave Bowen, go over plans for a planned expansion/renovation of the district’s K-12 building during a special Board of Education meeting held Thursday night. The board could give the green light to the $3.2-million project later this month. Board members also discussed further the possibility of transforming Vancrest of Convoy into an early childhood center. More discussions are expected in the near future. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent