Central promotes Gibson to vice president

VW independent/submitted information

The Central Insurance Companies has announced the promotion of Angie Gibson to vice president of customer services, effective November 5. Gibson is replacing Cindy Hurless, who was elected asthe new chief operating officer in October.

Gibson graduated from the University of Saint Francis with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. She started with Central during college, working part-time in the Mail and Supply Department and Home Office Claims Services before being hired full-time as an accounting examiner in the Financial Accounting Department.

From there, she moved on to the roles of accounts receivable manager and then customer services manager. For the past year and a half, she has been the learning and organizational development manager.

Gibson served four years as treasurer on the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce Board. She is also a member of the Grand Lake Chapter of the CPCU Society and the local chapter of the International Association of Insurance Professionals.

She also holds the following insurance designations: Certified Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Associate in Management (AIM), Associate in Personal Insurance (API), Associate in General Insurance (AINS), and the Associate in Insurance Services (AIS).

The Central Mutual Insurance Company was founded in Van Wert in 1876 and has evolved into the Central Insurance Companies, a successful property and casualty group providing insurance for more than 350,000 automobiles, homes, and businessesin 23 states. Central is based in Van Wert and operates regional offices in Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, and Van Wert. The Central group of companies has combined assets of over $1.6 billion. Central’s A.M. Best rating is A (Excellent).