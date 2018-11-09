Area man arrested in Ky. in murder case

VW independent/submitted information

PAULDING — A man indicted on charges related to the death of a rural Cecil man in September has been arrested in Kentucky, Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers said on Friday.

Zane C. Bartley, 32, was indicted Thursday by the Paulding County Grand Jury on one count of complicity to aggravated murder, an unclassified felony, and one count of aggravated burglary, a felony of the first degree, in connection with Bartley’s alleged involvement in the homicide of Philip Koenn, which occurred September 20.

The crime occurred at 11243 Road 230 near the Paulding County village of Cecil.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service, who has been assisting the sheriff’s office by following leads to locate Bartley, located him shortly before 4 p.m. Friday near Louisa, Kentucky. Marcella C. Wright, 29, who has an unrelated warrant on an indictment for possession of methamphetamine out of Paulding County, was also found at the same location as Bartley.

Bartley and Wright will be extradited back to Paulding County in the near future.

Sheriff Landers noted that anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 419.399.3791, or go to the Sheriff’s Office website at www.pauldingohsheriff.com and submit an anonymous tip.

No further information has been released at this time.