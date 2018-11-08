VW-St. Marys mayors wager on grid game

VW independent/submitted information

To show support for the Van Wert Cougars, who are playing St. Marys this Saturday in the Division IV OHSAA Football Playoffs, Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur has issued a friendly wager to St. Marys Mayor Patrick McGowan related to the game.

If the Cougars beat St. Marys in the football game this Saturday, Mayor McGowan will come to a Van Wert City Council Meeting here wearing a Van Wert Cougar shirt and will take a photo with Mayor Mazur at the meeting.

If Van Wert loses to the Roughriders, then Mayor Mazur will go to a St. Marys City Council Meeting wearing a St. Marys Roughriders shirt and take a photo with Mayor McGowan.

Mayor Mazur will also attend a pep rally between 2 and 2:15 p.m. this Friday to cheer the Cougars on to victory.