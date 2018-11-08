Playoff Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 12

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

112 high school football teams are left in the 2018 OHSAA playoffs, including Van Wert and Crestview. That number will be cut in half by late Saturday night.

The Cougars and the Knights are preparing for rematches against their respective opponents, while big battles are brewing in Region 24 and Region 26.

Last week I was 9-3 picking playoff games, missing on Norwalk St. Paul, Trotwood-Madison and Anna. This week, eight area games are on the schedule.

Division IV, Region 14

Van Wert (9-2) vs. St. Marys Memorial (10-1)

When the two teams met in Week No. 3, the Roughriders galloped to a 38-6, but a lot has changed since then. Van Wert is playing with much more confidence and is playing at a higher level offensively and defensively.

Even so, St. Marys is probably the favorite here, and the Cougars are going to have to play their best game of the season to win. However, I’m going out on a small limb and saying Van Wert will pull the upset.

The pick: Van Wert

Division VII Region 28

Crestview (10-1) vs. Minster (8-3)

This probably won’t be a popular statement among Crestview fans, but Minster is the favorite here. After all, the Wildcats are defending Division VII state champions and play in the grueling MAC.

That’s not to say the Knights aren’t a talented, because they are.

Whether you like the MAC or not, it’s usually a bad idea to pick against one of their teams in the postseason, but I’m going to do that. I’m thinking the Knights will find a way to get revenge for last year’s heartbreaking playoff loss to Minster.

The pick: Crestview

Division III, Region 12

Wapakoneta (10-1) vs. Bishop Fenwick (9-2)

Hats off to Wapakoneta for rallying from 14 down to defeat playoff nemesis Trotwood-Madison last Friday. Next up is a Bishop Fenwick team who suffered losses to Division IV power Clinton Massie and Kettering Archbishop Alter, another team still alive in the region.

This is a tough one to pick, but I’ll go with Wapakoneta.

The pick: Wapakoneta

Division VI Region 22

Columbus Grove (8-3) vs. Seneca East (10-1)

This has the potential to be a very entertaining game and I think it’s a toss up. I’d like to see the Bulldogs win, but I think Seneca East has a slight advantage.

The pick: Seneca East

Fairview (8-3) vs. Hillsdale (9-2)

Hillsdale’s only two losses have come against playoff teams – Loudonville and Norwayne. Fairview lost to two playoff teams (Bryan and Edgerton) and to Hicksville. I’m thinking Hillsdale wins by a touchdown.

The pick: Hillsdale

Division VI Region 24

Coldwater (9-2) vs. St. Henry (9-2)

St. Henry won the first matchup between these teams (28-10) in Week No. 9. Can the Redskins do it twice in the same season? It’s a tall order, and I’m predicting Coldwater will get the win and set up another rematch in Week No. 12.

The pick: Coldwater

Marion Local (10-1) vs. Lima Central Catholic (9-1)

The Flyers opened some eyes with a 55-7 win over Spencerville last week. Lima Central Catholic has an excellent team, but I don’t see the Thunderbirds knocking off the defending Division VI state champions. Look for a Marion Local-Coldwater Part II in Week No. 12.

The pick: Marion Local

Division VII Region 26

Edgerton (11-0) vs. Pandora-Gilboa (11-0)

I was dead wrong when I picked Norwalk St. Paul to upset Edgerton last week. It wound up being a mercy rule game.

Now the Bulldogs will face Pandora-Gilboa and for some reason, my inclination is to go with the Rockets. But after stewing on it for a while, I’ve decided to discard my hunch (overthink?) and pick the Bulldogs.

The pick: Edgerton