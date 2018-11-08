Photography seminar being conducted

The Van Wert Area Photography Club reminds members and the public that it will offer a free seminar by professional photographer, Carrie McKeddie, this Thursday, November 8, at 7 p.m., at 114 S. Race St. in Van Wert.

Her program, “Gain control of Your DSLR Camera”, will last about one hour, including time for questions and answers.

Carrie plans to cover: What is a DSLR, Settings and Their Meaning, ISO, Aperture, and F-stop, as well as, Differences in Lenses, Auto vs Manual, Raw vs JPEG, and Cannon vs Nikon.

With the photo opportunities of Thanksgiving and Christmas approaching, there’s a good chance that any photographer, regardless of their skill set, will probably be able to improve their photo results as a result of this presentation. That’s November 8 at 7 p.m. We hope to see you there.