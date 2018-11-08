Paulding church to serve turkey dinner

VW independent/submitted information

PAULDING — Paulding United Methodist Church will be hosting its annual Turkey Dinner today from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m., in the church basement fellowship hall. An elevator is available for those choosing to use it.

The meal will include the traditional Thanksgiving meal, featuring turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, green beans, coffee, punch, milk, and many varieties of pie and cakes.

There will be carryouts available upstairs and a free-will offering will be taken.