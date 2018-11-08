‘Messiah’ chorus rehearsals begin in VW

We had our first community Messiah chorus rehearsal last Sunday. I am fortunate that my dream did not come true once again. After securing soloists and orchestra members, reserving the church and preparing for the first rehearsal, I have the dream that the only ones who show up are my accompanist and me. Thankfully, that was not the case. We had a good group of singers who will be the nucleus of an inspiring chorus for the December 9 performance at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. We will add more singers this Sunday and be in great shape. If you weren’t able to join us last Sunday, this is your last opportunity to join us. We would love to have you in the chorus, whether it’s your first or your 51st!

One of the neat things I have observed, especially this year, is the number of family members who are singing together in the chorus; father and son, father and daughter, and even a family of all sisters. I can guarantee they will experience a musical and spiritual high from singing this master work of music, celebrating Jesus’ birth this Christmastime. There may be others of you out there who have been thinking about joining the chorus. I would encourage you to take that first step and come to rehearsal this Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at First UM Church. We have ordered new books and should have no shortage.

The tradition of a community Messiah performance stretches over many years in Van Wert, as it has for other communities. Bluffton, Ohio, has a rich tradition of performing Messiah each year. In searching through past records, I remember that soloists were even shared between the two communities. Celina has also given a Messiahperformance for several years now. I believe Dave VanTilburg began this tradition while he was choir director at Celina Senior High School, and it continues today.

The Van Wert tradition goes back many years. Betty Tribolet used to share stories of singing Messiah while she was in high school back in the 1940s. Betty has had to retire from singing in Messiah, but still has a very lovely soprano voice even into her 90s. Her love of singing and music is an inspiration to many of us!

I was looking through a copy of Messiah this past week and saw that it had belonged to my mother-in-law. She was a dear lady who had sung in the chorus in Tipp City, Ohio, nearly 50 years ago. I also have a book my own mother had. I am so pleased and honored that my mom was able to sing in my own chorus. I can still see her big smile as she sang about her Lord and Savior’s birth. It’s a memory I will always have and cherish.

Whether you are able to be a part of the presentation or not, I hope you will mark your calendars for Sunday night, December 9 for this year’s Messiah performance. It begins at 7 p.m. in the beautiful sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert. I chose to present Messiah every other year. I know it keeps me fresh and invigorated for the next opportunity. I believe the same applies for chorus members. I know that soloists from all over have asked about returning to sing in two years. Orchestra players have done the same. I believe there is a real spirit that fills the sanctuary on the night we present Handel’s Messiah. It’s hard to explain, but if you attend you will understand.

The Van Wert County Foundation helps underwrite the performance, as it has for so many years, through the Saltzgaber Music Fund. Mrs. Saltzgaber was a church musician at First United Methodist in Van Wert. I have to think that she looks down with great approval each year we present this music event in her church.

