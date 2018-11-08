Elks Hoop Shoot this Saturday

Submitted information

Van Wert Elks Lodge No. 1197 will be holding its annual Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest on Saturday, November 10, at the S.F. Goedde Building on West Crawford Street. Registration for girls and boys will be held at 12 p.m. and they will shoot at 1:00 p.m.

The contest is open to all boys and girls ages 8 through 13. Boys and girls will be competing separately in their age class.

The Elks National “Hoop Shoot” is the nation’s largest co-ed sports competition and the only non-commercial sporting event conducted on a national basis. More than three million boys and girls from all fifty states, compete in Elks Hoop Shoot contests at various levels of competition each year. 72 finalists advance from the regional competition to Springfield, Massachusetts for the national finals.

The national winners, three boys and three girls, will each receive a trophy and have their names inscribed on plaques permanently displayed at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield.

“The Hoop Shoot program exerts a great constructive influence upon the young people who are brought into its activities,” Van Wert Lodge Hoop Shoot Chairman Kyle Hammons said. “The program is to build character in young people through competition with their peers, in which there is no outside influence from parents, coaches or teammates.”

The local winners will advance to the district competition in Ada on January 13, 2019 at the Ohio Northern University’s King Horn Center with those winners going to state competition. The state winners will advance to the regional contest, with the regional winners then advance to the national finals.

All levels are free of charge with no registration fees required. All boys and girls are encouraged to attend and participate this year.