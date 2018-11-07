Wassenberg seeking entries for exhibit
VW independent/submitted information
Wassenberg Art Center will be accepting artwork, including photography, from 1-5 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, November 9 and 10, for its annual Artists’ Member Exhibit and sale.
A total of six pieces can be entered into this non-juried (everything gets in), judged exhibit. Most media will be accepted. Approximately $1,000 is given in awards.
For complete information, contact Wassenberg Art Center by emailing info@wassenbergartcenter.orgor calling 419.238.6837.
