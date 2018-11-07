Rodney W. Dawson

Rodney W. Dawson, 51, of Convoy, passed away peacefully at home on November 4, 2018 after a short battle with cancer.

He was born October 5, 1967, in Van Wert, to Barbara (Long) Burgess, who survives in Payne, and Donald Dawson, who survives in Van Wert. In 1986, he married the former Paula Carey, who also survives.

Other survivors include three daughters, Stacey (Shane) Carroll of Convoy, Stephanie (Eric) Hammond of Van Wert, and Haley Dawson of Convoy; seven grandchildren; six sisters, Gina Hummel of Convoy, Cindy (Kevin) Heller of Indiana, Diana (Mark) Breece of Van Wert, Denise Chavarria of Van Wert, Tonya (Michael) Green of Van Wert, and Heidi Channels of Van Wert; three brothers, Randy Hummel of Winslow, Arizona, Trent (Stacy) Dawson of Delphos, and Kevin (Jessica) Boroff of Payne.

His grandfather, Don Dawson; his grandmother, Carrie Dawson; a brother, Carl Hummel; one sister, Julie Wilson Miller; and an aunt, Alice Gerardot, also preceded him in death.

A celebration of his life will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, November 9, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Convoy Fire and EMS.

