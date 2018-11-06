VWHS will have Veterans Day assembly

VW independent/submitted information

To honor local veterans and acknowledge their sacrifices, Van Wert High School will host a Veterans Day assembly in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 9:45 a.m. Monday, November 12.

All local veterans and their families are invited to attend. Should there be a two-hour delay, the assembly will begin at 10:05 a.m. and if there is a three-hour delay, the event will unfortunately be canceled.