Van Wert sets presale ticket schedule

Submitted information

The Van Wert Cougars will take on the St. Marys Roughriders at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Lima Spartan Stadium. Football and cheerleader parents may purchase presale tickets Wednesday night from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. and season ticket holders may purchase on Wednesday from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. in the high school commons.

All other presale tickets will be on sale Thursday and Friday at Brewed Expressions’ downtown location at 109 W. Main Street between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day.

High School and Middle School students may purchase presale tickets during their lunch times on Thursday and Friday and Elementary students may purchase presale tickets by submitting their money to their homeroom teacher.

Tickets are $8 dollars presale and $9 at the gate. There will be a $4 parking fee at Spartan Stadium.