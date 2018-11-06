Robert F. Richey

Robert F. Richey, 72, of Venedocia, and formerly of Rockford, died at 1:54 a.m. Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at Colonial Nursing Center in Rockford.

He was born September 9, 1946, in Payne, the son of George R. and Virginia M. (Kemerly) Richey, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include three children, Cassandra K. (Mike) Baker of Venedocia, Robert Lee (Julie) Richey of Washington state, and Trevor (Emily ) Sill of Willshire; a brother, Dave (Brenda) Richey of Van Wert; a sister, Gwen Woods of Payne; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Two brothers, Joseph Carlton Richey and Gerald E. Richey; and a granddaughter, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 10, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Tony Perry officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, with military honors rendered by American Legion Post 346 in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Friday, November 9, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

