Random Thoughts: fan support & more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts include an electric night in Van Wert, cross country, All-Stars, Edgerton, state volleyball and no sense of direction.

Eggerss Stadium

What a night at Eggerss Stadium on Saturday. As expected, Van Wert fans filled the home side and many more lined the fence to watch the Cougars earn a 33-14 playoff win over Huron.

It was the first ever postseason game at the historic stadium and the atmosphere was absolutely electric. I’ve covered quite a number of playoff football games over the years, and what I saw in terms of fan support ranks as one of the best.

Well done Cougars and fans.

Déjà vu

Van Wert will take on St. Marys Memorial in the Division IV, Region 14 semifinals at Lima Spartan Stadium on Saturday and at the same time Crestview will face defending Division VII state champion Minster in the Region 28 semifinals at Wapakoneta’s Harmon Field.

Both teams are hoping to avenge losses to their respective opponents. The Cougars lost to the Roughriders 38-6 in Week No. 3, and Crestview lost a 35-32 heartbreaker to Minster in last year’s regional semfinals at Lima.

Good luck to the Cougars and the Knights as they try to keep their seasons alive.

Cross Country

It’s not often that a state finals event is postponed, but that’s exactly what happened with last Saturday’s State Cross Country Meet at National Trailway Park in Hebron.

Heavy rains flooded the track and forced OHSAA officials to postpone the finals until this Saturday. It was a decision that didn’t sit well with some people, but there was no other choice. Those who weren’t pleased with the postponement wondered why the finals weren’t moved to a different location, but it’s not that easy.

The decision was a tough one, but in my opinion, the correct one.

All-Stars

Not to look too far ahead, but once again, the VW independent will team up with WKSD and WERT to present the Van Wert independent/WKSD/WERT All-Star football team.

Coaches from Van Wert, Crestview, Wayne Trace, Paulding, Antwerp, Delphos St. John’s and Delphos Jefferson will nominate players, and names will be chosen from that list to form the All-Star team.

Results will be published on Thanksgiving Day.

Very impressive

This is a little out of the area, but worth mentioning. Edgerton’s football team is 11-0 on the season, and has induced the continuous clock rule, commonly called “the mercy rule” in each game this season.

The Bulldogs, members of the Green Meadows Conference, have outscored their opponents 572-66, and 29 of the points given up were against Fairview. No one else has scored more than a touchdown Edgerton, who completely shut down perennial playoff power Norwalk St. Paul last Saturday.

We’ll see how Pandora-Gilboa fares against the Bulldogs this Saturday.

State Volleyball

The 2018 OHSAA Volleyball State Tournament will take place this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Ervin J. Nutter Center at Wright State University.

All four of last year’s state champions are back to defend their respective titles, with a bit of a twist – Cincinnati Ursuline Academy in Division I, Versailles in Division III and New Bremen in Division IV. Parma Padua was last year’s Division II state champion, but the Lady Bruins were bumped up to Division I this season.

If you’re never been to the state tournament, you should consider it.

No sense of direction

Is anyone else directionally challenged? I’ve made contact with plenty of tournament managers over the years and often times they’ll say the media gate is at the northwest entrance, or perhaps the east gate.

One told me today to go to the southeast gate when I get there. Being a person with no sense of direction, I have no idea which one that is. Perhaps it’s time I buy a small compass to help me.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.