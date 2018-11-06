Della Rae Rekart

Della Rae Rekart, 90, of Delphos, passed away Sunday, November 4, 2018, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

She was born May 25, 1928, in Van Wert, the daughter of Doris and Freda (Wollett) Gallaway, who both preceded her in death. On August 22, 1953, she married Roger J. Rekart, and he died October 7, 2004.

Survivors include a nephew, David (Becky) Taylor of Lima; and one niece, Jeanne (Terry) Sawmiller of Wapakoneta.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 8, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, with Father Kent Kaufman officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 7, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake will be held at 7:30 that evening.

Preferred memorials: St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

