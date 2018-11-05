StateWide to sponsor FFA scholarships

VW independent/submitted information

The Built Ford Tough FFA Scholarship will once again be sponsored by local auto dealer StateWide Ford Lincoln of Van Wert. StateWide will sponsor two $1,000 scholarships available to high school senior FFA members at Vantage Career Center, Lincolnview, Crestview, Delphos Jefferson, Wayne Trace, and Parkway schools.

This year the application process is online at www.FFA.org/scholarships and registration is open from November 15 to February 6, 2019.

Ford Motor Company has supported the National FFA Foundation since the first F-Series truck was introduced in 1948, and has sponsored the Built Ford Tough collegiate scholarship program since 1997. Last year, National FFA awarded more than $2.6 million in scholarships to 1,840 students, over $1 million of which were made possible through Dealer programs. Ford knows the value of hard work and believes that hard work should be rewarded.

StateWide has been involved in the scholarship program for 13 years and has awarded over 20 scholarships locally to students from Van Wert, Parkway, Crestview, Delphos Jefferson, Delphos St John’s, Lincolnview, and Wayne Trace high schools. Educating aspiring young people to become the leaders of tomorrow is just another way of ensuring a successful future.