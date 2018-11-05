Monday Mailbag: November 5, 2018

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s edition of the Monday Mailbag includes questions on Van Wert-St. Marys, playoff sites, the MAC and Ohio State.

Q: Does Van Wert have a chance against St. Marys? Name withheld upon request

A: Of course the Cougars have a chance, but they’ll likely have to play their best game of the season to win it.

Van Wert and St. Marys met in Week No. 3 and the Roughriders won 38-6. However, this is a different Van Wert team now, one that has gelled offensively and defensively, one that is playing with much more confidence.

The key will be somehow slowing the running game of St. Marys. The Roughriders had the top rushing attack in the WBL during the regular season (306 yards per game), but the Cougars were first against the run (111 yards per game). Something has to give.

Q: If you had to pick an MVP for Van Wert, who would it be? Name withheld upon request

A: Wow. That’s tough one, because there are many deserving players. Nate Place comes to mind simply because he’s accounted for roughly 3,000 yards of total offense.

Joey Schaufelberger and Keagon Hammons come to mind for their play along the defensive line. The entire offensive line has done a great job paving the way for Place and Jake Hilleary, Butch Eutsler has been a terror on defense.

I’m glad the final decision isn’t one I have to make!

Q: How does the state determine where playoff games are played? Name withheld upon request

In the opening round, the higher seed hosts, unless there’s a compelling reason not to, i.e. inadequate facilities, or as we saw in some parts of the state this past weekend, unplayable fields due to heavy rain. In that case, the game could shift to the lower seed’s site or a neutral site if the two schools can agree and find a place willing to host.

After the first round, it’s all neutral sites until the state championship games.

Ideally, OHSAA likes to find a site that is roughly halfway between the two competing schools, has artificial turf and is willing to host. Some schools won’t host because their own team is playing while others won’t do it because it takes a lot of work and isn’t the moneymaker than many people believe it is.

Hats off to the schools willing and able to do it.

Q: Why aren’t Crestview and Minster playing in Lima again this year? Name withheld upon request

A: I figured it would be Lima or Wapakoneta, which is where the game will be played.

There may be a couple of reasons. Perhaps OHSAA figured since Van Wert and St. Marys Memorial are bigger schools, Lima could better accommodate more fans. The other possibility is OHSAA didn’t want two WBL schools playing at a WBL stadium.

Either way, Spartan Stadium in Lima and Harmon Field in Wapakoneta are fine facilities and are great playoff hosts.

Q: Is anyone else tired of hearing about the MAC? Name withheld upon request

A: If you’re not a fan of one of the schools or the conference, I suppose that’s possible. The MAC went 4-1 in playoff games over the weekend, and conference teams have won something like 95 percent of their regional quarterfinal games against non-MAC teams. Obviously, MAC volleyball teams have fared well in the volleyball tournament as well.

I believe the MAC is easily the best small school conference in Ohio and perhaps one of the best in the country, and whether you like them or not, you had to respect the way those teams get things done through hard work and homegrown kids, not all-stars who transfer in from a different area.

Q: I think Ohio State is overrated. What do you think? Name withheld upon request

A: Let me put it this way – the Buckeyes didn’t exactly look like a top 10 team against Nebraska. Yes, they won, but it was a real struggle at home against a team that just isn’t good right now.

As much as I hate to say it, there may be a couple more losses on the schedule, in the form of Michigan State and that school up north. As an OSU fan, it hurts to say this, but the latter is playing very good football right now.

If you have a question for the next Monday Mailbag, email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.